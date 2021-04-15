Young Bucks Respond To Criticism That AEW Has “Too Many Factions”

In an interview with TVInsider.com, the Young Bucks commented on criticism that there are “too many factions” in AEW…

Nick: “New Japan Pro Wrestling has been booking factions for more than 40 years, and they’re still around. I see the argument, but I think North American fans have never seen this many at one time. They are used to one, two, or three stables in a company. It’s easier to book angles. It’s easy to get more people involved with different groups. If you’re not aligned in a stable, you’re alone, and that’s hard to book sometimes. That’s why we have a lot of factions. It has clearly worked.”

Matt: “Fans are fickle. They are only with you when you’re underground. As soon as you go mainstream, they start turning on you. True Young Bucks fans will always be our fans, but there are ones who come and go. A lot of that we see on the internet now. It’s really toxic. That’s the reason we deleted our Twitter account over a year ago. But it’s fun now to bring our frustrations out. If you don’t like me, that’s fine. I’m going to make you not like me even more.”