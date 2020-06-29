Zack Clayton Talks About Why AEW Dark Has So Many Matches

Zack Clayton gave his thoughts on why he believes AEW Dark has so many matches, during an appearance on WINCLY. Here’s what he had to say:

“Well, I would like to think that it’s so they can find some good talent. They have great talent but there’s always room to expand, in my view. And I think that’s what they’re looking for. I also think they’re not just picking random people anymore is what I was told. They’re kind of making sure these people have some credibility. They’re not just random people coming in which is a good thing.”

