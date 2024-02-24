Zack Sabre Jr. Believes He Will Win The IWGP World Heavyweight Title This Year

This past Friday’s NJPW New Beginning in Sapporo event saw first-ever NJPW World Television Champion Zack Sabre Jr. take on Yuji Nagata in a singles match, which saw Sabre Jr. come out of the match with a win.

Sabre Jr. took part in a backstage interview shortly following the match and talked about a number of topics including how he believes he will win the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship this year and lead the company.

Sabre Jr. said, “Moving on, New Beginning. There’s not really that many new beginnings in this series, is there? Same old bollocks. But one thing that’s gonna be very new from next month, we’re gonna have ourselves a new challenger because I’m gonna win the New Japan Cup for the third time, for the third bloody time. Third time’s a charm. Who am I gonna be facing? Will it be SANADA, the most handsome man in New Japan Pro-Wrestling? A much more interesting, technically proficient and skilled wrestler? That will be much more exciting for me. But I’ll take immense satisfaction from taking the championship from Naito. I’ve beaten Naito more than he’s had dodgy haircuts. But I’ve never beaten him for an IWGP Championship, let alone the top championship in all of, not only Japanese professional wrestling, but all of professional wrestling. I don’t really care if it’s SANADA or Naito. The most important thing is, things are gonna bloody change. Ospreay, he’s out of here. Bye-bye, Okada. You’re gone this weekend. We’ve got a lot of young talented wrestlers, but they’re babies. They’re little puppies. They’re not fucking ready yet. Who’s ready? Zack Sabre Jr. This is my year. This is everything my career’s been building up to. I’m gonna become IWGP World Heavyweight Champion, and I’ll lead New Japan, not only into a new era, but new Strong Style.”

You can check out Sabre Jr.’s comments in the video below.



