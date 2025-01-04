Zack Sabre Jr. Hopes His Only Regret In NJPW Is Bleaching His Hair

Top NJPW star spoke with the company on a number of topics, including how he hopes the only regret he ends up having about his run in NJPW is bleaching his hair.

Sabre Jr. said, “Hopefully, the only thing I regret about this period when I look back in the future and be like, why did I have bleached blonde hair for so long?. I’ve done this for almost two years now, and sometimes I wake up and look in the mirror and be like, ‘What am I doing?’ But then I also look back at my brown hair, I think, ‘What a boring bastard.’ Maybe in two or three years time, I’ll have even more exciting hair. Maybe I have a mid-career crisis and just shave my head off when I lose the championship. I think my head’s too small. I think I’d look ridiculous with a bald head. There’s my motivation for after the two Tokyo Domes. I have to keep the belt so that I don’t have to shave my head in shame when I lose the championship.”

