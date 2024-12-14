Zak Knight Provides Update On His Absence From AEW Programming

AEW star and Saraya’s brother, Zak Knight, appeared on the “Cruising With Kayfabe” podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including why he hasn’t appeared on AEW/ROH programming since May of this year.

Knight said, “I had high hopes that I may get on [AEW All In], but I come back to the UK in June. I needed a bit of time off for personal reasons. We’ve spoken about mental health, I felt like mine was dipping a little bit, and I wanted to take care of that, as well as my wife and children. I’d been on the road for nine months, I’d come home for maybe 25 days in those nine months, and it was two-three days here, two-three days there. Primarily, when I’m not working, I’m in an Airbnb on my own. So things just got crazy, truthfully, but Tony was brilliant. He said to me that I can have until All In off, so I got my six-seven weeks where I could be home, recharge, get things sorted. I can’t thank him enough for that. Then August, I was cleared, and I’m like, oh my god, I’m cleared, and we’ve got Cardiff, and we’ve got Wembley. I’m probably expecting too much, but every wrestler wants to dream of being on there. Now, it’s that waiting game. They’ve got the best roster in the world, no one can walk out and say, ‘I need a couple of weeks ago,’ and expect to come straight back in back to where they were. I was doing well, I was getting to where I wanted to be, but unfortunately, this time period where I needed to be off for medical reasons sort of caused a halt. But I’m very confident once I get my next opportunity, we’ll get the ball rolling again.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)