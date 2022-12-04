Zelina Vega Speaks Out About the Freedom WWE Gives Her For Promos

WWE star Zelina Vega recently appeared on the “That’s Dope” podcast to discuss various topics, including Triple H and Stephanie McMahon’s trust in her for her promos, among others. Some highlights from the podcast are included below:

What it’s like at a WWE TV taping:

“Usually you know going into it who’s gonna win. When you get into the building, you’re gonna have a match with so and so. You’re gonna win. And if it plays into a certain story, there’s always like little things that they’ll tell you like, ‘Oh you have to make sure you do this’ or, ‘You have to make sure you hit this mark.’”

Triple H and Stephanie McMahon giving her trust for her promos:

“When it comes to me because they’ve [Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque and Stephanie McMahon] known me for a while, it’s like, ‘Hey we can already trust you on the microphone you’re not gonna say anything that’s gonna get us in trouble. You’re gonna keep to your character so here’s the skeleton of what we need from you and just fill in the meat.’ So that’s kinda how it goes.”

You can listen to the complete podcast below:



(h/t to Wrestling Inc for the transcription)