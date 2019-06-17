Another Match Confirmed For WWE RAW Tonight

Six nights before Seth Rollins defends the Universal Championship against Baron Corbin at WWE Stomping Grounds – with a Special Guest Referee of “The Lone Wolf”‘s choosing officiating the bout – “The Beastslayer” will do battle with SmackDown Tag Team Champion Daniel Bryan one-on-one tonight on Raw.
This is the second match set for Raw tonight, which takes place at the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California. A Fatal 5-Way Match to determine Samoa Joe’s United States Championship challenger at WWE Stomping Grounds is also scheduled, with Bobby Lashley, Braun Strowman, Cesaro, Ricochet and The Miz facing off.
What will happen tonight on #RAW when @WWERollins battles with #SDLive Tag Team Champion @WWEDanielBryan one-on-one?! https://t.co/dqNwDDQtxr
— WWE (@WWE) June 17, 2019