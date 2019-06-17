Another Match Confirmed For WWE RAW Tonight

Six nights before Seth Rollins defends the Universal Championship against Baron Corbin at WWE Stomping Grounds – with a Special Guest Referee of “The Lone Wolf”‘s choosing officiating the bout – “The Beastslayer” will do battle with SmackDown Tag Team Champion Daniel Bryan one-on-one tonight on Raw.

This is the second match set for Raw tonight, which takes place at the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California. A Fatal 5-Way Match to determine Samoa Joe’s United States Championship challenger at WWE Stomping Grounds is also scheduled, with Bobby Lashley, Braun Strowman, Cesaro, Ricochet and The Miz facing off.