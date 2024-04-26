Injured WWE Star Set To Return

WWE will soon reintroduce one of its stars after a hiatus.

That star is Sonya Deville, who has been sidelined since August due to a torn ACL and was expected to be out for 9-12 months.

While away, Deville settled a gun charge for one count of unlawful weapon possession – a handgun without a permit. She also married in New Jersey in February, and many current and former WWE stars attended the ceremony.

In the most recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer stated that “Deville is expected to be back soon and has been training for her return after knee surgery.”

As of this writing, it is unclear whether Deville will be back in time for the Draft, which begins tonight on SmackDown and runs through Monday’s RAW.