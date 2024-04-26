WWE WrestleMania 41 Possibly Taking Place In May Of 2025 From Las Vegas, NV

WWE has yet to reveal the date and location of WrestleMania 41 next year.

Minnesota has been considered the front-runner for months, and the city has been rumored to host such an event since 2015. This includes WrestleMania 33 in 2017, but Orlando, Florida received the honor.

If WWE comes to town, it is expected to be held at U.S. Bank Stadium, which is home to the NFL’s Minnesota Vikings and has an indoor capacity of up to 73,000 seats for events.

Although the front-runner has been in Minneapolis, there have been rumors that it could be in Las Vegas, where it would be hosted at Allegiant Stadium, home of the Vegas Raiders.

Dave Meltzer provided an update on the situation in the most recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Meltzer stated, “Regarding rumors of WrestleMania for 5/3 and 5/4 in Las Vegas, from what we are told it’s not locked in but it is being talked about as a possibility. Basically it’s working out the deal with the city which is what has delayed the announcement. Minneapolis submitted a bid as well. Undertaker on his podcast stated it would be in Las Vegas next year as far as he had heard and at press time it’s the frontrunner.”