Backstage WWE SmackDown Segment Teases New Women’s Faction

This week’s episode of WWE SmackDown featured a backstage segment that may have set the stage for the formation of a brand-new women’s faction involving Jade Cargill, U.S. Women’s Champion Giulia, and Kiana James, with Michin also playing a role in the developing storyline.

The segment opened with WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton speaking to Cathy Kelley about her 216-day title reign, vowing to continue defending and retaining the championship. She was interrupted by Jade Cargill, who reminded Stratton that their last encounter ended with Cargill’s foot on the rope preventing a loss.

Stratton confidently replied, “The story might change, but the outcome will remain the same,” before walking away.

Moments later, Kiana James entered the scene alongside Giulia. James dismissed Kelley, declaring they were “off the record” despite cameras rolling, and handed Cargill a business card. She suggested that if Cargill was serious about taking the championship from Stratton, she should give her a call.

Cargill refused, stating she’d do it on her own terms, but James urged her to keep the card. Giulia added, “Just in case,” before leaving with James.

After James and Giulia departed, Michin appeared wielding a kendo stick. She asked if Cargill would use the card, and when Cargill said no, Michin took it herself, hinting she might contact James to secure her own title shot.

The segment ended without further confrontation, but the layered interactions hinted at a mix of potential alliances, new rivalries, and future championship pursuits in the women’s division.

