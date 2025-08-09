Roman Reigns Reveals Brock Lesnar As His Favorite Opponent

In a new interview with ESPN, “The Tribal Chief” Roman Reigns revealed his all-time favorite opponent and the career moment that stands above the rest.

When asked during a rapid-fire Q&A to name his favorite opponent, Reigns didn’t hesitate: “Brock Lesnar.” He explained, “My whole career changed once I got in the ring with him.” The two have a storied rivalry, headlining WrestleMania against each other three times, with their most recent clash taking place in the main event of SummerSlam 2022.

As for his favorite moment, Reigns couldn’t narrow it down to a single night. Instead, he pointed to his historic 1,316-day championship reign, calling it “unprecedented” and filled with countless memorable moments.

Reigns’ comments came as part of his media tour promoting WWE’s new partnership with ESPN.

He is currently embroiled in a high-profile feud with Seth Rollins on Raw, with his next appearance scheduled for the August 18 episode.