John Cena Shares How He Met His Wife Shay Shariatzadeh

WWE legend John Cena is known for keeping his personal life out of the spotlight, but in a rare, candid interview, the 16-time World Champion opened up about the unexpected, movie-like way he met his wife, Shay Shariatzadeh.

Speaking on What’s Your Story? With Stephanie McMahon, Cena revealed that their first meeting was a complete accident — the result of a reluctant trip to a small bar to watch the Super Bowl while filming a movie in Vancouver.

A devoted New England Patriots fan, Cena initially wanted to stay home, worried he might “jinx” his team. But when a friend asked him to come along as a wingman, he agreed, on the condition they found a quiet spot to watch the game. “A friend of mine convinced me to go out to a hole in the wall that was within walking distance. I said, fine, no problem… In walks a group of four, and I can’t take my eyes off of Shay, and she wasn’t supposed to be there either.”

They ended up sitting at booths directly across from one another, exchanging glances throughout the game. Cena admits he didn’t have the courage to break the ice — until fate stepped in.

After the game ended, one of Shay’s friends asked for a picture with Cena, giving him the perfect opening. “Her friend comes up, ‘Hey, can I have a picture with you?’ I’m like, ‘Only if I can get a picture with her.’… I asked for her number, and she said yes. I was 10 steps out of that place when I stopped, went into a back alley, and said, ‘I need to spend more time with you.’”

Shay agreed to meet again the following Wednesday, and what followed was a seven-hour conversation that kicked off a deep connection. “We met at the same place, sat down at six, and they kicked us out at one in the morning — just me and her talking. And then we did it again, and we did it again.”

Cena and Shariatzadeh married in a private ceremony in 2020.

Now on his WWE farewell tour, scheduled to conclude at the end of 2025, Cena says his decision to step away from full-time in-ring competition is motivated in part by his desire to spend more time with his wife. “Six years later… we sat down at 5:30 and pulled into the garage at 1:30 in the morning. That’s why it’s time — I want more of those nights.”

