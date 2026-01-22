Mick Foley Has Lost Over 100 Pounds (Photo)

By
Matt Boone
-
Mick Foley
Mick Foley | WWE

Mick Foley has shed a lot of weight over the past two years.

The WWE legend took to social media today to comment on exactly how much.

He wrote the following on Instagram (see below):

FOLEY DROPS 100 LBS!

It took two years, but I’m officially down 100 pounds from my all-time high of 372 pounds in January, 2024. I actually thought last year my high was 379 and I hit my goal when I hit 279 last January…. But little did I know I was 7 pounds short of my 100 lb goal one year ago.

Yes, I had some help in the form of Wegovy, which helped reduce the constant cravings…. But I made wiser eating choices, stopped eating when I was starting to get full – instead of when I was stuffed – and did a little bit of that @ddpyoga as well. I’ve managed to keep the weight off since last year and actually hit my goal….
finally! 😂

I am moving around so much better, I’m not short of wind after walking up hills and stairs, and one day may even take my shirt off at the beach. Perhaps @thetommydreamer and I can have an epic stipulation match: “Loser takes off t-shirt”

Thanks to all of you who have provided encouragement along the way, and taking the time to tell me you notice the difference. Next stop, 250 lbs by my birthday!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR