Update On Chris Jericho Amid WWE Montreal Speculation

With WWE set to bring SmackDown and Saturday Night’s Main Event to Montreal, Quebec, Canada this weekend, speculation has been swirling about a possible appearance by Chris Jericho.

Given Jericho’s Canadian roots and ongoing buzz surrounding his free agency status following the expiration of his AEW contract at the end of 2025, many fans wondered if “Y2J” might make a surprise appearance in his home country.

However, Jericho already has a major commitment on the opposite side of the continent.

Jericho is advertised to perform with his band Fozzy on Friday, January 23, at the Anaheim Arena in Anaheim, California. The appearance is part of JAMM Night, a free concert held during the annual NAMM (National Association of Music Merchants) convention.

Jericho is also expected to remain in the Los Angeles area for the duration of the NAMM weekend. With WWE’s events taking place simultaneously in Montreal, the scheduling conflict makes an appearance at SmackDown or Saturday Night’s Main Event highly unlikely unless a significant last-minute change occurs.

While Jericho’s wrestling future continues to be a hot topic — with a potential WWE return frequently discussed within the industry — it appears fans in Montreal will not be seeing him inside a WWE ring this weekend due to his musical obligations.