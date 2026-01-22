Report: Dream Match Considered “Locked In” For WWE WrestleMania 42

A major dream match appears to be all but confirmed for WrestleMania 42.

According to WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select, a singles bout between AJ Lee and Becky Lynch is viewed internally as one of the more “locked in” matches for the event.

While creative plans for WrestleMania are always subject to change, the report notes that this particular matchup has been discussed and planned for a considerable amount of time, making it one of the steadier anchors on the card.

If finalized, the match would represent a massive milestone for AJ Lee. She returned to WWE in September 2025 on a part-time deal but has yet to compete in a one-on-one match since her comeback. Her first in-ring appearance came at Wrestlepalooza 2025, where she teamed with her husband CM Punk to defeat Lynch and Seth Rollins in a mixed tag team match. Lee secured the win by forcing Lynch to tap out to the Black Widow, a finish that only fueled demand for a singles encounter.

The seeds for the rivalry were planted earlier that month. On the September 5, 2025 episode of WWE SmackDown, Lee made her surprise return to save Punk from a verbal and physical attack by Rollins and Lynch. That confrontation set the stage for Wrestlepalooza, but fans have been waiting ever since for the inevitable one-on-one clash.

With WrestleMania 42 approaching, WWE reportedly appears ready to finally deliver. If the bout goes forward as planned, it would mark the first-ever singles match between AJ Lee and Becky Lynch — two of the most influential women in modern WWE history — colliding on the grandest stage of them all.