Report: WWE Discussing Potential Steve Austin Return

A legendary name may soon be back in the mix.

According to WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select, Stone Cold Steve Austin has been the subject of internal WWE discussions regarding a potential return appearance in the “very near future.”

While no specifics were given about what form the appearance might take, the timing is notable. With the Royal Rumble set for this weekend and the road to WrestleMania officially underway, any involvement from the “Texas Rattlesnake” would immediately become one of the biggest talking points of the season.

Austin has maintained a strong relationship with WWE since his surprise in-ring return at WrestleMania 38 in 2022, where he defeated Kevin Owens in a widely praised bout. In the years since, Austin has repeatedly stated in interviews that he keeps himself in shape and is always open to hearing ideas — provided the creative makes sense.

At this stage, the phrase “return appearance” leaves plenty of room for interpretation. Possible roles could range from a one-off promo or confrontation, to a special enforcer or guest referee role at a major event. There is currently no confirmation that WWE is planning another full match, though Austin has never fully ruled out wrestling again following his match with Owens.

It’s also worth noting that Austin was previously slated to appear at WrestleMania XL, where he was discussed internally as being involved in the Night 2 main event. That plan ultimately fell through due to filming commitments, with The Undertaker filling the role instead.

For now, nothing is official — but if WWE is once again talking about Stone Cold, history suggests it’s only a matter of time before glass shatters somewhere.