Former WWE Writer Calls IYO SKY Hug With Triple H “Total Inappropriate Behavior”

A moment from Season 2 of WWE: Unreal has sparked online debate following comments from former WWE writer Vince Russo.

During the episode, IYO SKY is shown hugging Paul Triple H Levesque backstage. In the clip, SKY expresses her gratitude, telling Levesque, “You always believed in me. Thank you so much.”

Triple H and Iyo Sky share a nice moment backstage. Triple H says IYO is the nicest human being of all time! (WWE Unreal Season 2) pic.twitter.com/tAZHYh4Shd — J O H N (@RomanEra0) January 20, 2026

Russo appeared to respond directly to the moment with a strongly worded post on X (formerly Twitter), criticizing both the interaction itself and what he perceived as a lack of professional boundaries. “Sorry, guys, a female talent jumping in the arms of her Boss and literally STRADDLING HIM is TOTAL INAPPROPRIATE BEHAVIOR—BOTH behind closed doors and in front of other talent,” Russo wrote.

Russo went on to outline what he said would be his own standards in a professional environment, claiming that talent he works with would not conduct themselves in that manner and that such behavior would result in disciplinary action.

He further questioned the culture within WWE, asking how management allegedly allows talent to believe that such interactions are acceptable. “The confusing thing to me is how does Triple H conduct his business with the female wrestlers on the WWE roster to make them believe that this kind of behavior is acceptable?” Russo stated.

Russo acknowledged that SKY may have been acting out of excitement but argued that enthusiasm does not justify what he described as inappropriate conduct. He also referenced his own time working with TNA, stating that he never behaved similarly toward former TNA President Dixie Carter.

Russo concluded by calling the moment “totally unacceptable” and teased further commentary on the topic via his Patreon platform.

As of now, neither IYO SKY nor Triple H has responded publicly to Russo’s comments.