Tommaso Ciampa Issues Statement Confirming His WWE Departure

Tommaso Ciampa, the #DIY tag-team member alongside Johnny Gargano, took to X on Wednesday to confirm his departure from WWE.

The pro wrestling veteran wrote the following:

“In the very near future, my contract with the WWE will officially come to an end. I’d like to thank every single person who contributed to the last ten years of this incredible journey… camera crew, ring crew, hair and makeup team, seamstresses, referees, creative, producers, catering crew, commentators, ring announcers, travel department, medical team, talent reps, and anybody I may have missed. A very special thank you to all of the men and women who I’ve shared a ring and locker room with… nothing but love and respect.

And I would be remiss not to give a special thank you to my black and gold family. You will forever hold an incredibly special place in my heart.

To the fans who have shown love and support over the last two decades… thank you from the bottom of my heart.

To my wife and daughter: you are my rock and my forever “why”. I love you more.

I spent the first decade of my career traveling the world on the independent scene. I spent the second decade of my career traveling the world with WWE. I have one decade remaining and I’m beyond excited for whatever challenges lie ahead.

I’m an incredibly lucky person, one of the few who has spent his entire adult life living out his childhood dream… and while that dream continues to evolve, I will continue to chase it.

With that said, for the first time in over ten years, I am available for all appearances, signings, photo ops, seminars, movies, tv appearances, fitness collaborations, sponsorships and so forth. Please email any inquiries to: [email protected]

Thank you. 🤍✌️”