R-Truth Addresses Backlash Over WWE Unreal Season 2

R-Truth has weighed in on the growing debate surrounding WWE Unreal following the release of Season 2 on Netflix earlier this week.

One of the central storylines of the new season focuses on R-Truth’s real-life contract situation from last year. At the time, he was informed that his WWE deal would not be renewed—only for management to reverse course after significant backlash from fans and talent alike. The angle has sparked renewed criticism from wrestling traditionalists who feel the series reveals too much about the inner workings of the business.

Appearing on The Breakfast Club, R-Truth addressed concerns that Unreal pulls back the curtain too far on professional wrestling. “There’s a lot of real aspects of wrestling that surround it and are weaved into it,” R-Truth said. “A lot of things from Unreal you’re gonna see are real. A lot of things ain’t real. Wrestling, we still give you that illusion.”

He went on to explain how fans connect deeply with wrestling personas, comparing them to characters in film.

“A lot of people believe in these characters. I’ve got a character, R-Truth. I’ve got a Ron Killings character. I’ve got a K-Kwik character. I’ve got a Ron Cena character. John Cena’s my older brother. I think a lot of people get attached to the character and see themselves living that life. Same as a movie, right?”

R-Truth pushed back on the idea that showing behind-the-scenes reality harms the industry, instead arguing that it adds appreciation and respect for what wrestlers endure. “There’s a lot of positives come out of it. You get to get a deep inside look at how the machine works,” he said. “We don’t get to see the sweat, blood and tears, and the drama, the dynamic, the diabolical s**t that goes on. I have no problem with transparency. It’s what we do with that transparency.”

According to R-Truth, understanding the reality behind the spectacle enhances the audience’s connection rather than diminishing it.

Perhaps most strikingly, the veteran performer believes WWE Unreal and WWE’s Netflix partnership have helped launch the most popular run of his entire career. “I have excelled into where I think I’m more popular than I’ve ever been in my career,” he said.

“Right now… I still get one of the biggest pops.”

R-Truth reflected on his longevity, noting that he was first signed in 1998 and has continuously adapted through different eras and characters. “I’ve been allowed to continue to do this, still be reinventing myself each and every time. With Unreal, the Netflix deal, it allowed me to reinvent myself again. Life will give you these opportunities, these moments, but we’ve just got to grab them.”

As WWE Unreal continues to spark discussion among fans and industry veterans alike, R-Truth’s perspective frames the series not as an exposure of wrestling’s secrets—but as a celebration of the work, resilience, and evolution behind the spectacle.