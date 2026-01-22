Backstage News On Who Produced WWE NXT Triple Threat Tag Team Match

On this past Tuesday night’s episode of WWE NXT, the main event featured a Triple Threat Tag Team Match involving ZaRuca (Zaria and Sol Ruca), WrenQCC (Wren Sinclair and WWE EVOLVE Women’s Champion Kendal Grey), and Fatal Influence (WWE Women’s Speed Champion Fallon Henley and Lainey Reid).

The match was held to determine the #1 contenders for the TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Championship.

According to Bodyslam+, Johnny Moss, who serves as a coach and producer for NXT, was responsible for producing the match. Moss has a reputation for producing some of the best matches in NXT, including the recent Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge Match at Deadline.

The match concluded with ZaRuca’s victory. Sol Ruca executed a double Sol Snatcher on both members of Fatal Influence, after which Zaria delivered an F5 to pin Lainey Reid.

With this win, Sol Ruca and Zaria will now challenge The Elegance Brand for the TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Championship in the future.