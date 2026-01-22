Real American Freestyle Inks New Long-Term Deal With FOX Nation

Real American Freestyle Wrestling and FOX Nation issued the following:

FOX NATION EXTENDS PARTNERSHIP WITH REAL AMERICAN FREESTYLE IN NEW LONG-TERM DEAL

NEW YORK – JANUARY 22, 2026 – FOX Nation has expanded its partnership with Real American Freestyle (RAF), securing a new long-term agreement to remain the exclusive broadcast partner for the emerging freestyle wrestling league, announced FOX Nation president Lauren Petterson. Through this expanded deal, FOX Nation will exclusively stream all upcoming RAF matches, delivering nationwide live events featuring elite competitors including Bo Nickal, Wyatt Hendrickson, Colby Covington, Michael Chandler, and more.

Founded by the late WWE legend Hulk Hogan alongside his co-founders, CEO Chad Bronstein, Chief Media Officer Eric Bischoff and Chief Operating Officer Izzy Martinez, Real American Freestyle has quickly established itself as a rising force in combat sports. Attracting decorated athletes and a passionate fan base, RAF has been a top subscription driver for FOX Nation, with the most recent event earlier this month (RAF05) in Sunrise, Florida drawing the highest day of acquisitions for the platform in over a year.

In making the announcement, Petterson said, “We’re incredibly proud of what has been built over the first five events and the strong momentum Real American Freestyle has generated. They have been great partners who share our commitment to delivering premium content, and we look forward to expanding this relationship as the league continues to grow.”

Bronstein commented, “This extension reflects the momentum we’ve been building since the first event and the incredible partnership we’ve developed. FOX Nation saw early on that there was an opportunity to give elite wrestling a true professional platform, and the audience response has continued to grow with each show.”

Bischoff added, “RAF is reaching core wrestling fans and pulling in new ones. Elite athletes, real stories, clear stakes, and crossover matchups that bring audiences together. FOX Nation understands how to grow long-term programming, and this extension gives us the space to keep developing RAF the right way.”

RAF is redefining wrestling with a bold, modern approach and a mission to professionalize the sport as the league delivers a reimagined style of storytelling that blends fierce competition with top-tier entertainment. Upcoming events include RAF06, taking place at Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona on February 28, with international expansion planned for later this year.

In addition, FOX Nation will roll out a new special on Thursday, January 29, titled “RAF: Wrestling’s Greatest Takedowns” hosted by Colby Covington, offering subscribers a curated look at highlights and standout moments from previous matches.

FOX Nation is a direct-to-consumer on-demand streaming service designed to complement the FOX News Channel experience with a members-only destination for its most passionate and loyal super fans. Featuring more than 10,000 hours of content, the subscription service includes lifestyle and entertainment content, as well as historical documentaries and investigative series from a multitude of FOX News personalities. Morning Consult named FOX Nation as one of the top 10 fastest-growing brands in 2023 among Gen Z adults, with the platform placing in the top 15 overall. Launched in 2018, FOX Nation is available at foxnation.com and via app for iOS devices, Android devices, Fire TV, Apple TV, Google TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, FuboTV, Vizio TVs, and Samsung TVs, as well as DIRECTV, DIRECTV STEAM, YouTube TV, Comcast Xfinity, Cox Contour, The Roku Channel, DISH and SLING.