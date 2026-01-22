Seth Rollins Unsure If He’ll Be Cleared For WrestleMania 42

Top WWE star Seth Rollins has been sidelined since he suffered a shoulder injury at Crown Jewel in October. He underwent surgery on his shoulder and was written off television following a betrayal and beatdown by The Vision.

In an interview with Men’s Health, Rollins addressed several topics, including the possibility of being cleared for in-ring action in time for WrestleMania 42 this April.

Rollins said, “Don’t know. Don’t know the answer to that yet. You know, the timeline for shoulder surgery and repair is four to six months or so. Did my rotator cuff back in October. As long as there is no setbacks, I hope to be cleared by the time WrestleMania rolls around in April. But I mean, it’s really — at the end of the day, that decision isn’t mine. I just can do the best I can day after day, get myself in a good position and hope for the best.”

On the injury and his rehab:

“When my surgeon got in there, he was pleasantly surprised, honestly. Labrum looked good, and the bicep tendon was fine. So he just replaced the rotator. And the rehab has been awful. It’s been terrible. It’s — I tore my knee, the ACL, MCL, meniscus in 2015, and I would say this was way worse.”

On why the rehab has been worst:

“It’s super painful, and I find that the sleeping was extremely difficult, because I’m in a brace nonstop for six weeks. So I have to sleep in this brace, which means you have to sleep upright. And it’s really uncomfortable, you can’t get solid rest. Any sort of small movement wakes you up and triggers you. And so you can’t get into a deep sleep. You can’t get good REM, you can’t get good deep sleep so your recovery’s bad. So your mood is bad, so your stress level is up. And then the rehab is just painful. It’s slow and it’s painful. I mean, I was doing isometric holds for weeks, just staring at a wall for 30 seconds at a time. Pushing into the wall. Side, this way, that way, this way, that way, backwards. And I’m like, ‘God, this sucks.’”

On where he’s at:

“Once the brace came off after six weeks, had a couple weeks where it was sketchy. And now — I’m at 12 weeks right now, this week coming up, I’m good. Mobility’s good. Just gotta keep it and then work on the strength. And like I said, hopefully we’re on track for sometime before April 20th or whenever WrestleMania is.”

