WWE PLE Netflix Viewership Numbers Revealed For 2025

Netflix has released international viewership data for WWE Premium Live Events from July 1 through December 31, 2025, offering a clearer picture of how WWE’s biggest shows performed globally outside the United States. In the U.S., these events aired on Peacock (and later ESPN), while Netflix handled international distribution.

The data was compiled and reported by Wrestlenomics.

Global Netflix Viewership (July–December 2025)

Survivor Series: WarGames 2025 (Nov 29): 1.8M

Crown Jewel Perth (Oct 11): 1.4M

Wrestlepalooza (Sep 20): 1.9M

Clash in Paris (Aug 31): 1.3M

SummerSlam 2025 – Sunday (Aug 3): 1.7M

SummerSlam 2025 – Saturday (Aug 2): 1.5M

Evolution 2025 (Jul 13): 900K

Wrestlepalooza emerged as the most-watched WWE PLE internationally during this stretch, while Evolution 2025 recorded the lowest total—though context matters.

Wrestlenomics added the following clarification regarding how the numbers are calculated:

“‘Global views’ are defined as viewing hours divided by runtime. This represents accounts viewing, not individual people. All WWE content listed was available internationally. Viewing includes all activity from July 1 to December 31, 2025.”

They also noted that events airing later in the year—particularly in late December—had less time to accumulate total views, which can impact comparisons.

Overall, the figures underline WWE’s continued strong international reach on Netflix, especially for tentpole events like SummerSlam and Survivor Series, as the company deepens its global streaming footprint.