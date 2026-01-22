Mike Santana Addresses Potential WWE Royal Rumble Appearance

Mike Santana has made it clear that he’s more than willing to step onto one of WWE’s biggest stages if the opportunity presents itself.

During a recent interview on Unseen with Joey Karni, the reigning TNA Wrestling World Champion was asked about the possibility of appearing in the upcoming WWE Royal Rumble, especially in light of the growing working relationship between WWE and TNA.

Santana didn’t hesitate with his response.

“I mean, I said this before, if that phone rings I pick it up,” Santana said. “I turn down no opportunities, and I’m gonna go there repping TNA as hard as I could… it would definitely be something that is special, and I would make the absolute most of it.”

He went on to praise the current era of professional wrestling, emphasizing how crossover appearances and unpredictability have brought a sense of excitement back to the industry. “The beauty of pro wrestling today, especially with our partnership that we have, is the unpredictability. You don’t know who’s gonna show up where. That was the best times when I was a kid… and the fact that I get to live that today is pretty awesome.”

Santana also made it clear that, should he enter the Rumble, alliances and reputations won’t matter. “If that phone rings it’s gonna get picked up and as far as who’s getting thrown over, whoever’s in my way, I could care less. Everyone and anybody will get it.”

The interview also touched on Santana’s recent on-screen interaction with AJ Styles, who made a surprise return to TNA programming. The two shared a tense moment involving the TNA World Championship, something Santana admitted carried real significance. “He looked right at it,” Santana said. “I’m the guy. I said it before—AJ has always been someone that I’ve admired. His journey has been second to none.”

Santana described the moment as a symbolic “past versus present” scenario and revealed a private exchange with Styles before cameras started rolling. “He straight up was like, ‘Yo, we’re here. There’s no here, there’s no there—like, we’re right here.’ And to hear AJ Styles say that was pretty awesome.”

With the WWE–TNA partnership continuing to open doors and the Royal Rumble traditionally known for surprises, Santana’s comments will only fuel speculation about whether the TNA World Champion could make a historic appearance on January 31.