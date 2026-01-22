Tommaso Ciampa Files Trademarks For ‘Psycho King’ And ‘Psycho Killer’

Tommaso Ciampa has officially filed to trademark the terms “Psycho King” and “Psycho Killer” with the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

The filings cover both merchandise and entertainment services, signaling a clear move to secure long-standing branding associated with Ciampa’s wrestling persona.

The trademarks apply to a wide range of printed goods, including:

Posters and paper-based prints

Printed postcards and picture postcards

Stickers

Collectible printed trading cards and sports trading cards

Beyond merchandise, the filings also encompass:

Professional wrestling contests

Wrestling exhibitions and performances

Televised, live, and personal appearances by a professional wrestler

Providing wrestling-related news and information via a global computer network

“Psycho Killer” is a nickname Ciampa used extensively earlier in his career, particularly on the independent scene and during his acclaimed run in WWE NXT, where the moniker became synonymous with his ruthless in-ring style and intense character work as a top heel.

The filing for “Psycho King” appears to be a natural evolution of that identity, suggesting Ciampa may be positioning himself to revisit or expand upon the persona outside of WWE.

Notably, the trademark filings come just days after Ciampa publicly announced that he will be departing from WWE when his contract expires, further fueling speculation about his next chapter—and the branding he intends to carry forward.

All signs point to Ciampa taking full ownership of one of the most defining personas of his career as he prepares for life beyond WWE.