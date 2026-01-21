AEW Cancels Saturday’s Collision, Issues Statement

AEW issued the following statement regarding Saturday’s AEW Collision show in Orlando, FL. being cancelled due to weather issues, and tonight’s AEW Dynamite show being changed to a double taping.
Due to impending weather conditions in the region, the #AEWCollision live event originally scheduled for this Saturday, January 24 at Esports Stadium in Arlington, Texas has been canceled. Impacted fans will receive an email with instructions for a refund within the next 24-48 hours.
This week’s AEW Collision broadcast will now be taped tonight in Orlando, Florida, after the conclusion of #AEWDynamite and will air this Saturday at 8pm ET on TNT and streaming on HBO Max.
Join us here tonight for live AEW Dynamite results.
