Backstage Details Emerge On Trey Miguel’s AEW Release

Trey Miguel is officially no longer with All Elite Wrestling, and new details have emerged shedding light on the circumstances surrounding his abrupt release.

According to multiple reports, Miguel was informed that the decision did not originate within AEW’s wrestling or management structure. Instead, the move was described to those involved as coming from “above AEW,” with the implication being that it was tied to Warner Bros. Discovery, AEW’s broadcast partner.

Those familiar with the situation indicated the release stemmed from a 2020 social media post made by Miguel that was homophobic in nature. Importantly, the post was publicly apologized for at the time, and sources stressed that no additional posts, incidents, or behavioral concerns were cited internally as factors in the decision.

Beyond online speculation, there were reportedly no other issues raised regarding Miguel’s conduct, past or present.

Backstage, the reaction within AEW has reportedly been one of frustration.

Miguel is said to be well-liked in the locker room, and The Rascalz as a group are believed to maintain strong relationships with talent and staff alike. Several wrestlers privately expressed concern over what they viewed as inconsistent standards, noting that other high-profile personalities across Warner Bros. Discovery platforms have made controversial remarks in the past without facing comparable consequences or losing opportunities.

One point that was repeatedly emphasized internally: No one within AEW pushed for Miguel to be released.

Sources with Total Nonstop Action Wrestling also indicated that Miguel had no known issues during his time there, further reinforcing the belief that the decision was not tied to any ongoing behavioral pattern.

Additionally, there were reportedly no AEW contacts who supported or advocated for his removal.

A source with broader knowledge of the situation summarized the sentiment shared by many involved: “I can’t speak to the validity of rumors, but I can’t say I agree with the decision if true. If it were an unhealthy pattern of behavior, that’s cause for alarm, but that does not seem to be the case here.”

As of now, AEW has not issued an official public statement on the matter. We’ll continue to follow the situation and provide updates as more information becomes available.