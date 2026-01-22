Backstage AEW Interest Reported In WWE Tag Team Following Release

Joe and Mark Coffey — collectively known as Gallus — are reportedly set to make their debuts for Major League Wrestling in the near future.

According to a report from WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select, the Scottish duo is expected to arrive in MLW soon, marking their first major move since departing WWE.

While MLW now appears to be their landing spot, the report notes that there was notable internal interest in bringing Gallus to All Elite Wrestling. Several talents backstage in AEW were reportedly pushing for the Coffey brothers to appear with the promotion toward the end of last year. Despite that support, the move never materialized.

Sean Ross Sapp added that while it has not been confirmed whether Gallus has officially signed contracts with MLW, all indications suggest their debut is imminent.

Gallus was released from WWE in May 2025, a move that surprised many given that the group had reportedly been discussed for potential main roster plans prior to their departure. The team had built a reputation as a rugged, no-nonsense unit during their run.

The faction made its name in NXT UK, where Gallus became the longest-reigning NXT UK Tag Team Champions in history. Their success continued after transitioning to the U.S.-based NXT, where they captured the NXT Tag Team Championships and engaged in hard-hitting feuds with teams such as The Creed Brothers, Pretty Deadly, and The Family.

Originally, the Gallus faction also included Wolfgang, who frequently teamed with Mark Coffey while Joe Coffey pursued singles competition — including NXT UK Championship challenges against Gunther. Known for their “Gallus Boys on Top” mantra and bruising, brawling style, the group carved out a distinct identity during their WWE tenure.

If and when they debut, Gallus would immediately add credibility and physicality to the MLW tag team division.