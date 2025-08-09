Backstage News On Wardlow’s AEW Status

A new report from Fightful Select has provided a major update on the status of former TNT Champion Wardlow, revealing that his long absence from AEW programming wasn’t solely due to injury.

Wardlow, who has been out of action for over a year after suffering a shoulder injury compounded by a car accident, has reportedly been medically cleared to compete since earlier this year. However, according to the report, Wardlow and AEW President Tony Khan mutually agreed to delay his comeback until after he wrapped filming for the upcoming “American Gladiators” television series, to avoid pulling him from TV again shortly after his return.

Sources indicate that two full seasons of “American Gladiators” have now been filmed, and discussions are underway within AEW regarding how to reintroduce the former TNT Champion. While no creative direction has been finalized, the expectation is that Wardlow’s return could happen soon.

As PWMania.com previously reported, Wardlow was spotted backstage at the July 25 AEW television taping in Cleveland, Ohio, his first reported appearance at a show in several months. While his presence was likely a hometown visit, it fueled fan speculation about his return. His last match came in March 2024 at AEW Dynamite: Big Business, where he unsuccessfully challenged then-World Champion Samoa Joe.

With the TNT Championship scene having shifted dramatically in his absence, including reigns by Dustin Rhodes and current champion Kyle Fletcher, the arrival of “Mr. Mayhem” could add another explosive contender to the mix.