Wardlow Spotted Backstage At AEW TV Taping In Cleveland

Former three-time AEW TNT Champion Wardlow was recently seen backstage at an AEW television taping, marking his first reported appearance at a show in several months.

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, “Wardlow was backstage at TV in Cleveland. He’s from the area.”

The taping took place on July 25 in Cleveland, Ohio. While his presence could have simply been a hometown visit, the sighting has fueled speculation among fans about a potential return.

Wardlow has been out of action since late April, with fellow Undisputed Kingdom member Matt Taven revealing in September that he had suffered a knee injury. His last match came in March 2024 at AEW Dynamite: Big Business, where he unsuccessfully challenged then-World Champion Samoa Joe.

If Wardlow is nearing an in-ring return, he would re-enter a TNT Championship picture that has shifted dramatically in his absence. The title was vacated by an injured Adam Cole, won by Dustin Rhodes, and then captured by Kyle Fletcher of the Don Callis Family.

The arrival of “Mr. Mayhem” could add another explosive contender to the already chaotic division.