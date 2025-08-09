Paul Heyman Reacts To Goldberg’s Criticism Of His WWE Exit

WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman recently appeared on The Ariel Helwani Show to discuss a variety of topics, including the criticisms made by fellow WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg regarding the outcome of his final match.

This match took place last month at Saturday Night’s Main Event, where he faced “The Ring General” GUNTHER.

Heyman said, “It’s Bill. Bill Goldberg had very, very high expectations for WWE. In Bill Goldberg’s mind, they weren’t met. I’m not gonna sit here and tell you Bill Goldberg was wrong. I’m not going to tell you WWE was wrong.”

He continued, “I’m going to tell you this is how Goldberg felt and he’s not shy in letting people know how he feels. I’m not surprised. It’s Bill. This is how he feels, and he’s going to let you know about it.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)