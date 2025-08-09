The Undertaker Criticizes Modern WWE Talent For Lack Of Passion Backstage

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker has never been shy about speaking his mind, and on a recent episode of his podcast, Six Feet Under with Mark Calaway, “The Deadman” voiced concerns about the work ethic and passion of some of today’s wrestlers.

While praising stars like Gunther (his guest on the episode) and Seth Rollins for their dedication to the craft, Undertaker admitted that he has been disappointed by the backstage culture at times.

He said, “I’m a notoriously old-school dude. It’s disheartening sometimes when I go to one of the shows — if you can even find talent backstage watching matches. Most of them are shooting, filming TikToks, doing all this other stuff.”

Undertaker contrasted this with the environment during his own full-time career, when paying attention to matches was non-negotiable. “Even when I was still on the road full-time and [Michelle McCool] was on the road full-time — if you weren’t sitting there watching the monitor, it was gonna be a bad day for you.”

Michelle McCool, who was also part of the conversation, agreed and noted that they would always stay until the very end of every event.

You can check out the complete show below: