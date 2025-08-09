Matt Hardy Gives SummerSlam Six-Team TLC Match A Near-Perfect Rating

As one of the pioneers of the Tables, Ladders, and Chairs match, WWE Hall of Famer Matt Hardy knows the chaos, danger, and artistry of the stipulation better than almost anyone.

Hardy was in attendance for the wild six-team TLC match at WWE SummerSlam 2025 and gave the modern-day spectacle a near-perfect rating, praising every performer involved for their incredible effort.

Hardy, alongside his brother Jeff Hardy and their legendary rivals The Dudley Boyz, was shown on camera during the bout. Their presence added historical weight to the match, bridging the Attitude Era’s originators of TLC with the current generation of tag team stars.

Speaking on The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, Hardy said the presence of the “OGs” likely added pressure to the competitors, but also inspired them to deliver. “I was really proud of everybody… They busted their ass. They gave some great callbacks, then segued into original spots which were really cool. The work and the physicality is there. All those teams are super talented, and they’re continuing to grow their connection to the audience.”

Hardy loved the storytelling, pacing, and the way every team had their moment to shine, calling it “a spectacle from beginning to end.” When it came to rating the match, the legend didn’t hold back: “Everybody worked so hard, and I thought they did a really good job of featuring everyone in a special way… The TLC match, I would maybe go four and three-quarters [stars].”

The Wyatt Sicks ultimately retained the SmackDown Tag Team Championships in one of the most talked-about matches of SummerSlam weekend. Receiving such high praise from a TLC innovator like Hardy serves as major validation for all the teams involved.

You can check out the complete podcast below: