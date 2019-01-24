Backstage News On The Hardys’ Status With WWE and Possible Direction For Andrade

– Dave Meltzer noted that Andrade could possibly be pushed as the next big Latin babyface superstar in WWE. Meltzer said the following about a possible direction:

“While not a sure thing, the direction looks to be that Mysterio & Andrade end their program as a babyface tag team with Andrade getting the rub from Mysterio as part of strengthening of the tag team division.”

– Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com is reporting that the contracts for Matt and Jeff Hardy expire around Wrestlmania 35. However, the two-year deal has a third year option which includes a “substantial pay raise” in the third year and it’s believed that WWE will pick up the option.