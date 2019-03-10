Bray Wyatt’s Return Is A Closely Guarded Secret

It’s been awhile since fans last saw Bray Wyatt and plans for his return is said to be a “closely guarded secret” within WWE.

According to a recent tweet by Pro Wrestling Torch writer Tom Colohue, who has some sources in WWE, the creative team has different potential storylines in mind for Wyatt’s return. While Colohue did not elaborate on their ideas, he noted that Wyatt could potentially join SmackDown LIVE.

I get questions regularly about Bray Wyatt's return and it's probably the most closely guarded secret in #WWE. I don't even know if he'll be on #Raw or #SDLive. I've been told both but also different potential storylines. To my knowledge he's still in creative hiatus. For now. — Tom Colohue (@Colohue) February 28, 2019

Wyatt’s last appeared on television on the August 13, 2018, episode of Raw. On that night, Wyatt and “Woken” Matt Hardy lost to then-Raw Tag Team Chanpions The B-Team. Wyatt has worked a few live events since then, with his last bouts taking place in December. He worked three live events at the end of the month, beating Baron Corbin in singles matches.