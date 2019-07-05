Paul Heyman High On Female WWE Star

Only a few days after being named Executive Director of Raw, Paul Heyman’s fingerprints were all over this week’s show from Dallas, Texas.

In this week’s issues of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer offered some insight into how Raw was run from a creative perspective.

“Vince McMahon and Ed Koskey were the ones running the production meeting, although it was clear the Strowman/Lashley segment, the Mike and Maria Kanellis segment were clearly Heyman ideas, which has been confirmed,” Meltzer wrote.

“Heyman and Bischoff will never have full control, because creative is one division Vince will never give up on. It’s will always be Vince’s company, but both will have enough input to either sink or swim.”

You can expect Lacey Evans’ strong push on Raw to continue. According to Meltzer, she is among the WWE Superstars Heyman is particularly high on.

In two weeks at WWE Extreme Rules, Evans and Baron Corbin have a rare opportunity to win two titles in one fell swoop — Seth Rollins’ Universal Championship and Becky Lynch’s Raw Women’s Championship — and Raw gave fans something of a preview as to how that dynamic might work come bell time. While Evans was the only one of the two to compete, Corbin was an active coach in “The Sassy Southern Belle”‘s effort against Natalya and even got involved when the comparatively inexperienced Evans found herself at the mercy of the veteran grappler.

Corbin tripped up Natalya as she started to roll, allowing Evans to recover and clock “The Queen of Harts” with the Woman’s Right.