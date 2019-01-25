Roman Reigns To Appear Alongside The Rock In “Fast and Furious” Spin-off Film (Photos)

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s “Fast and Furious” family is growing by one, and an actual family member is getting in on the action.
Johnson announced today that Roman Reigns will appear in “Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw,” a spin-off film of the “Fast and Furious” franchise focused on the exploits of “The Great One”’s government agent Luke Hobbs — a role he originated in 2011’s “Fast Five” — and criminal Deckard Shaw, played by Jason Statham since 2013’s “Fast & Furious 6.”
The former WWE Champion announced his cousin’s participation via Instagram, which revealed that Reigns will be playing Hobbs’ brother and also included the first photos of them in the film (scroll right to see a second photo of Reigns).
The brothers’ roar. A lil’ HOBBS & SHAW exclusive. Good times droppin’ sweat and spillin’ blood with my family, @RomanReigns who’ll be playing my brother in our FAST & FURIOUS UNIVERSE. I’m very proud of his focus, effort and authentic performance in our movie for his very first time on film. I’m also very grateful to spend this quality time with my cousin here in the islands as he takes life one day at a time to recover from leukemia. His perseverance and humility battling this challenge has inspired our entire family as well as millions around the world in our beloved @WWE Universe. Can’t wait to see the “Big Dog” return back to the ring – his positive & focused mindset to return is straight up next level. Til’ then, this sacred Samoan 🇼🇸 ground you stand on is nourished with our ancestors blood. Today, we nourish it with yours. #WelcomeRomanReigns #Brothers #HobbsAndShaw THIS SUMMER 🔥💪🏾 @hhgarcia41 📸
Those photos are from Hawaii as filming for “Hobbs & Shaw” is currently taking place there. This would explain why photos of Reigns in Hawaii surfaced.
“Hobbs & Shaw” is currently slated for an August 2, 2019 release.