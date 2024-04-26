Photos: Tony Khan Wears Neck Brace During 2024 NFL Draft

Tony Khan continued to wear a neck brace everywhere he went following Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

As we reported on Thursday, the AEW President was spotted at the taping of the Parking Lot Brawl for Trent Beretta vs. Chuck Taylor for this Saturday night’s show wearing a neck brace.

Khan was selling the attack by The Elite from Wednesday’s show, which also saw his father, Shahid Khan, make his AEW TV debut with a look of concern and anger on his face as he saw his son laid out in the ring in Jacksonville, FL.

The Khan family owns the NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars and Tony is officially their Chief Football Strategy Officer. Shahid is the principal owner.

While at the NFL Draft yesterday, Khan continued to wear the neck brace, and was shown on-screen with it on.

During the ESPN coverage of the NFL Draft, WWE commentator Pat McAfee was among the panelists who commented on Khan’s neck brace, prompting the panel to joke about how Khan needs to do a better job of selling the attack.