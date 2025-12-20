Will Ospreay Backstage At AEW Dynamite Holiday Bash

According to Fightful Select, top AEW star and former AEW International Champion Will Ospreay was backstage at this week’s Holiday Bash episode of Dynamite in Manchester, England.

It is unclear whether Ospreay was there for a visit or for business purposes. There is also no information yet on when he might return to the ring, but updates will be provided as they become available.

Ospreay has been absent from AEW TV for some time, having been written off during the Forbidden Door event. He underwent neck surgery to address herniated discs.