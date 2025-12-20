Backstage Update On RJ City’s AEW Status After The End Of “Hey! EW”

PWMania.com previously reported that the conclusion of “Hey! EW” has been in the works for some time. The decision to end the show was based on creative direction rather than contractual issues, as RJ City, the host, is still fulfilling his other responsibilities.

The conclusion of City’s coffee content project coincided with this decision, allowing for a “clean sweep” of both initiatives.

In the latest edition of Fightful Select Answers, it was revealed that City is not leaving AEW anytime soon. The recent changes to his on-screen projects are unrelated to any uncertainty regarding his contract.

Despite the end of the popular digital series “Hey! EW” earlier this month and the cessation of his coffee-related project, City remains under contract and is actively involved with the company.

The report also highlighted that City is contributing behind the scenes at AEW. According to Sean Ross Sapp, City is expected to play a role in creative development and contribute to new content. There is no indication of a reduction in his on-air role or any impending departure, as his focus has shifted more towards development and idea generation rather than recurring digital hosting. The end of “Hey! EW” also provides an opportunity for AEW to refresh its digital programming strategy.