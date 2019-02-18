Spoilers: Impact Wrestling Taping Results From 2/17/19

Here are the results from Sunday night’s Impact Wrestling tapings in Las Vegas courtesy of WrestlingInc.com:

– Moose defeated Trey Miguel.

– Eli Drake & Eddie Edwards defeated Fallah Bahh & KM.

– Ace Austin defeated Damien Drake.

– There was an in-ring segment where Josh Matthews introduced Johnny Impact and Taya Valkyrie for them to explain their actions for the attack on Brian Cage, which is where Impact stated that because fans are not interested in his title defenses and they just want to see him wreck his body. He would then take shots at Cage for being a dumb person. Matthews asked Johnny about his pay-per-view match in Toronto against Brian Cage. Johnny said that he beat Cage once and he can do it again and that he hopes that Cage stays healthy up until then.

– Willie Mack defeated Ethan Page.

– Impact X-Division Champion Rich Swann defeated Sami Callihan. Post-match, Callihan attacked Rich Swann and grabbed a steel chair but Swann managed to stop him. A masked man came out and attacked Swann, revealing himself to be former WWE NXT superstar Sawyer Fulton. Willie Mack made the save

– Su Yung defeated Alisha Edwards.

– Konnan came to the ring with LAX (Santana & Ortiz) where they cut a promo about how they have a message for the Lucha Bros. (Pentagón Jr & Fénix) which is the fact that he’s sick of all of the disrespect that has come since the teams have started feuding. Lucha Bros came out and a brawl ensued, which led to security coming out, however, both teams got rid of the security.

– Glenn Gilberti came to the ring and told Scarlett Bordeaux that she can call off the match if she wants. Scarlett said she wants the match.

– Scarlett Bordeaux defeated Glenn Gilberti.

– Tessa Blanchard came to the ring where she cut a promo about how she gets justice on Gail Kim, which led to Kim coming out and apologized to her for the suspension and costing her the Knockouts Championship. Tessa thanked Gail, but then pushed her to quit her role with the company. Kim has already started that process. Blanchard then knocked her for making a fool of herself in bra and panties type matches while she was headlining Impact. Gail attacked Tessa and stood tall to end the segment.

– Impact Knockouts Champion Taya Valkyrie lost to Jordynne Grace via countout. Post-match, Johnny Impact tried to take Taya to the back but Brian Cage came out and chased Impact around the ring. Killer Kross came out and attacked Cage and locked in a rear naked choke.

– Killer Kross defeated Brian Cage. Post-match, Johnny Impact attacked Brian Cage, putting his arm inside a chair and slamming it with another chair.