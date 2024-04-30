WWE NXT Spring Breakin’ Night 2 Results – April 30, 2024

NXT Spring Breakin’ wraps up tonight.

The second and final night of the annual two-week themed NXT events premieres tonight, live at 8/7c on the USA Network from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida.

On tap for tonight’s two-hour NXT on USA show is an appearance by the new NXT World Champion Trick Williams, as well as an NXT Underground battle, with women’s wrestling legend Natalya, with Karmen Petrovic in her corner, taking on martial artist turned pro wrestler Lola Vice, with Shayna Baszler in her corner.

Also scheduled for the show this evening is Tyson Dupont & Tyriek Igwe vs. The O.C., Thea Hail vs. Jacy Jayne, Ridge Holland vs. Shawn Spears, Oba Femi vs. Ivar for the NXT North American Championship, as well as The Super Sonic Duo vs. Authors of Pain for the NXT World Tag-Team Championships.

Featured below are complete WWE NXT Spring Breakin’ Night 2 results from Tuesday, April 30, 2024. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 8-10pm EST. on the USA Network.

WWE NXT SPRING BREAKIN’ NIGHT 2 RESULTS (4/30/2024)

The “WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” opening signature gets us started as always, and then we shoot into an elaborate video highlight package recapping night one of WWE NXT Spring Breakin’ 2024 from last week, which culminated with Trick Williams capturing the WWE NXT World Championship.

WWE NXT World Champion Trick Williams Kicks Off This Week’s Show

From there, the coolest ring entrance in pro wrestling kicks off night two, as new WWE NXT World Champion Trick Williams makes his way out to loud “Whoop That Trick!” chants and Booker T doing the hip-hop ad libs on commentary in the background. He settles in the ring and talks about what he accomplished last week as fans chant “You deserve it!”

Trick says there are a lot of people he can thank right now, but he wants to take a moment and thank one person specifically. He thanks Ilja Dragunov for helping push him to places he didn’t know he could go. He thanks him for what he did for NXT and says, “Raw got a good one!”

He calls this the dawn of a new era in NXT, which he calls the “Whoop That Era!” The fans chant “Whoop That Era!” The Meta Four theme hits and out comes Jakara Jackson. She heads to the ring after the most annoying car break screech noise upon coming out. She asks Trick for help getting in the ring so he holds the ropes for her.

She calls him a gentleman, but he is quick to remind her that she tried slapping him in the face the last time they were in the ring together. He says he knows her type. She must think he’s her little Reeces cup. Jackson says she’s a Kit Kat girl. Trick says, “Let me break you off, then.” Fans cut Jakara off with a “Reeces Piece!” chant.

Jakara points out an envelope she has in her hands and says the truth is in it. Trick asks what it is. The fans break out in a “Who’s the daddy?” chant, presumably playing off the Maury Povich vibes coming from the ring. She tells Trick that his big title celebration is gonna all come crashing down around him soon. The segment wraps up on that note.

Arianna Grace’s Etiquette Tips For Gigi Dolin

We head to a dinner setting, where Arianna Grace is still giving etiquette tips to Gigi Dolin, but in a bad comedy style done with clips cut in and out as a special type of cold open video package for night two of WWE NXT Spring Breakin’, with them hyping up each match on the show this evening.

WWE NXT North American Championship

Oba Femi (C) vs. Ivar

After that wraps up, we return inside the CWC where we hear the familiar sounds of Oba Femi’s theme music. Out comes the WWE NXT North American Champion for our first match of the evening. As he settles in the ring for his scheduled title defense against Ivar of The Viking Raiders, we shift gears and head into a quick pre-match commercial break.

When we return, The Viking Raiders siren sounds and out comes Ivar in battle gear ready for his big title opportunity. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with our first of two title matches scheduled for tonight’s show. We see the two big bulls collide straight out of the gate. Ivar clotheslines Femi over the top and out to the floor.

Once on the floor, Ivar spears Femi through a portion of the barricade. As the referee checks on Femi, we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break. As we settle back in from the break, we see Ivar hit a top-rope flip onto Femi on the floor at ringside. Wow.

Back in the ring, Ivar heads to the top again, but Femi stops him and gets him up in the Torture Rack position, where he drops back with him onto the mat. He follows up with a pin attempt, but Ivar kicks out. The fans chant “This is Awesome” as Ivar fights back into the offensive lead.

He lays out Femi and heads to the top-rope again. He connects with a massive top-rope moonsault and goes for the cover, but Femi gets his foot on the ropes before the count of three. Ivar goes to the top again, but Femi gets him on his shoulders and drops back with him for an Electric Chair. He hits a big pop-up power bomb and pins him to retain.

Winner and STILL WWE NXT North American Champion: Oba Femi

Wes Lee Returns, Confronts Oba Femi

After the match, the fans give it a big reaction, and a well deserved one at that. With that in mind, the noise level inside the CWC was super loud. Well, seconds later … it got even louder. The theme for Wes Lee hits and out through the crowd comes the former WWE NXT North American Champion. He gets in the ring and stares Oba down as fans chant “Welcome back!”

Thea Hail vs. Jacy Jane

We head backstage, where we see the always super-spazzy and annoying Thea Hail walking the halls. She has Chase U behind her and Fallon Henley by her side. She asks Henley to be at ringside with her tonight. Henley agrees. The Chase U theme hits and out they come to the ring together, where Hail settles inside.

The theme for Jacy Jane hits next and out she comes with Izzi Dame by her side. She settles in the ring and the bell sounds to get this match officially off-and-running. After the early back-and-forth action, Jane settles into the offensive lead as we head into a mid-match commercial break.