Spoilers: WWE NXT Level Up Taping Results For 5/3/2024

Before this week’s WWE NXT aired on television, the May 3 episode of NXT Level Up was taped Tuesday night at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. Full spoilers are below, courtesy of PWInsider.com.

– Wendy Choo defeated Wren Sinclair with a Full Nelson Slam. After the match, Choo and Sinclair showed respect towards each other.

– Josh Briggs defeated Cutler James (Jonah Neisenbaum) with a lariat.

– The D’Angelo Family (Luca Crusifino and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo) defeated Dante Chen and Dion Lennox with a combination flapjack codebreaker on Lennox.

– Je’Von Evans defeated Riley Osborne with a stacked sunset flip pin. After the match, Evans made his way to the floor to shake Osborne’s hand. Osborne then raised Evans’ hand in victory. This will most likely be the opening match of a future episode of NXT Level Up with intros from Vic Joseph and Blake Howard being filmed as well.