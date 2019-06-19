The Favorites To Win At WWE Stomping Grounds Revealed

The betting odds for WWE Stomping Grounds have been revealed courtesy of betonline.ag.
The favorites have the “-” symbol and the underdogs have the “+” symbol. For the favorites, the number represents the amount of money you would need to risk to win $100. For the underdogs, the number represents the amount of money you would win if you risk $100.
Here are the odds…
Seth Rollins (c) vs Baron Corbin
Seth Rollins -1000 (1/10)
Baron Corbin +525 (26/5)
Kofi Kingston (c) vs Dolph Ziggler
Kofi Kingston -950 (2/19)
Dolph Ziggler +500 (5/1)
Becky Lynch (c) vs Lacey Evans
Becky Lynch -400 (1/4)
Lacey Evans +250 (5/2)
Bayley (c) vs Alexa Bliss
Bayley -500 (1/5)
Alexa Bliss +300 (3/1)
Roman Reigns vs Drew McIntyre
Roman Reigns -150 (2/3)
Drew McIntyre +110 (11/10)