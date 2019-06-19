The Favorites To Win At WWE Stomping Grounds Revealed

The betting odds for WWE Stomping Grounds have been revealed courtesy of betonline.ag.

The favorites have the “-” symbol and the underdogs have the “+” symbol. For the favorites, the number represents the amount of money you would need to risk to win $100. For the underdogs, the number represents the amount of money you would win if you risk $100.

Here are the odds…

Seth Rollins (c) vs Baron Corbin

Seth Rollins -1000 (1/10)

Baron Corbin +525 (26/5)

Kofi Kingston (c) vs Dolph Ziggler

Kofi Kingston -950 (2/19)

Dolph Ziggler +500 (5/1)

Becky Lynch (c) vs Lacey Evans

Becky Lynch -400 (1/4)

Lacey Evans +250 (5/2)

Bayley (c) vs Alexa Bliss

Bayley -500 (1/5)

Alexa Bliss +300 (3/1)

Roman Reigns vs Drew McIntyre

Roman Reigns -150 (2/3)

Drew McIntyre +110 (11/10)