The Undertaker Officially Announced For Steve Austin’s New WWE Podcast

Variety.com confirmed a report first broken by Twitter account @WrestleVotes that Steve Austin will be hosting a new podcast on the WWE Network. The interview series, entitled The Broken Skull Sessions, will premiere on November 24th following the Survivor Series PPV. The Undertaker will be Austin’s first guest.

Austin said the following to Variety:

“Mark has been doing The Undertaker for 30 years and he has had one of the greatest runs in the history of the business,” Austin told Variety. “He’s stayed in character all this time. He’s made a few appearances on some talk shows way back in the day, but no one has really ever heard from Mark Calaway the man…I think he was enthusiastic because he has been quiet for so long so now he has the chance to share some stories like everyone else has. He’s had one of the most high-profile careers and, back in his heyday, had some of the most outlandish stories from the road. We had a great time shooting the breeze.”

“I think this is going to be a little more relaxed and laid back,” he said. “The other one was live and I was flying around to accommodate the schedule and going out on the road. This is over at the Broken Skull studio, which we’ve built up…It’s basically like a bulls–t session, talking about someone’s career and trading stories, shooting the breeze.”