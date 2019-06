Now that Mike and Maria Kanellis have reportedly signed new deals with WWE, it appears that the company has a storyline plan for the duo.

After venting about his position with WWE on social media, it was teased on 205 Live that Mike was quitting the company following a loss to Jack Gallagher.

So @WWE has time to put the General Manager of @WWE205Live on #RAW but doesn’t have the time for the guys who kill themselves in the ring every week. — Mike Bennett (@RealMikeBennett) June 25, 2019