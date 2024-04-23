2024 WWE King And Queen Of The Ring Officially Set For May 25, Three Stars Confirmed

A video package aired on Monday night’s episode of WWE RAW, during which it was officially announced that the 2024 WWE King and Queen of the Ring will take place on Saturday, May 25th, as a special Peacock PLE.

“The Scottish Warrior” Drew McIntyre, Imperium’s “The Ring General” GUNTHER, and last year’s King of the Ring winner Xavier Woods of the New Day then all declared for the 2024 King of the Ring.

Who will seize their destiny and become the next King and Queen of the Ring? WWE King and Queen of the Ring

SATURDAY MAY 25

Streaming on @peacock pic.twitter.com/Eu6cbSA95v — WWE (@WWE) April 23, 2024