2024 WWE King And Queen Of The Ring Officially Set For May 25, Three Stars Confirmed

By
James Hetfield
-

A video package aired on Monday night’s episode of WWE RAW, during which it was officially announced that the 2024 WWE King and Queen of the Ring will take place on Saturday, May 25th, as a special Peacock PLE.

“The Scottish Warrior” Drew McIntyre, Imperium’s “The Ring General” GUNTHER, and last year’s King of the Ring winner Xavier Woods of the New Day then all declared for the 2024 King of the Ring.

 

