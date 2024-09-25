AEW Collision: Grand Slam Spoiler: Jack Perry’s Open Challenge Taped Before Dynamite

Jack Perry put his TNT Championship on-the-line before AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam started on Wednesday night.

Ahead of the live episode of AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam, “The Scapegoat” issued his advertised open challenge for his TNT Championship defense scheduled for this Saturday’s AEW Collision: Grand Slam show on TNT.

The open challenge was answered by Japanese legend Minoru Suzuki.

Perry would go on to defeat Suzuki in the bout taped for the September 28 show from Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York.