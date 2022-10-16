AAW Jim Lynam Memorial Tournament Night Two Results (10/15/22)

AAW: Pro Wrestling Redefined held Night Two of the 2022 Jim Lynam Memorial Tournament on October 15 2022. Like Night One, this event took place in Chicago, Illinois at the Logan Square Auditorium. The event aired on Highspots TV.
Full results courtesy of PWPonderings are below:
- Jim Lynam Memorial Tournament 2022 Second Round Match: Big Beef def. Hakim Zane
- Jim Lynam Memorial Tournament 2022 Second Round Match: Davey Vega def. Masha Slamovich
- Jim Lynam Memorial Tournament 2022 Second Round Match: Fred Yehi def. YAMATO
- Jim Lynam Memorial Tournament 2022 Second Round Match: Ace Austin vs. Josh Alexander ends in a time limit draw
- Russ Jones and Schaff def. Jay Marston and Augustus Draven
- Sierra def. Heather Reckless
- AAW Tag Team Championship Match: Frontman Jah-C and Manders (c) def. Conan Lycan and Solomon Tupu to retain the AAW Tag Team Championships
- Jim Lynam Memorial Tournament 2022 Semi-Finals Match: Big Beef def. Fred Yehi
- Scramble Match for the AAW Heavyweight Championship: Jake Something (c) def. Silas Young, Zachary Wentz, Calvin Tankman, Dante Leon and Ren Jones to retain the AAW Heavyweight Championship
- Jim Lynam Memorial Tournament 2022 Finals Match: Big Beef def. Davey Vega to win the 2022 Jim Lynam Memorial Tournament
THE WINNER OF THE 2022 JIM LYNAM MEMORIAL TOURNAMENT
“Big Beef” Gnarls Garvin!@GNARLSGARVIN @HighspotsWN #AAWJLMT pic.twitter.com/kZafFrjgnC
— AAW Wrestling (@AAWPro) October 16, 2022