Adam Cole Shares Hilarious Story About Fan Yelling “Bay-Bay!” At Him In A Bathroom

AEW star Adam Cole recently appeared on The Ringer Wrestling Show, where he shared some of the strangest fan interactions he’s experienced — including one very awkward moment at an airport bathroom.

“The weirdest interaction where someone has screamed, ‘Adam Cole bay-bay!’ is while I’m at the urinal in a bathroom in an airport,” Cole recalled with a laugh. “Someone saw me and just yelled it. I’m there at the urinal and I turn around and I’m like, ‘Oh, hey! Okay.’”

As if that wasn’t enough, Cole revealed another bathroom-related encounter when a fan asked for a photo mid-restroom stop.

“I said, ‘Just give me a second and I’ll wash my hands and then I’ll take a picture with you.’ I did take the picture, but [it was a] wild request.”

Despite the awkwardness, Cole took it all in stride, showing appreciation for his fans — even in the most unexpected places.

